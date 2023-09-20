Bears place Braxton Jones on IR. Here's who may replace him at left tackle

Braxton Jones will miss at least four games with a neck injury. The Bears announced a surprise move to IR for their starting left tackle on Wednesday.

Matt Eberflus said the injury popped up after Sunday’s game against the Buccaneers, and they’re not sure when Jones will be able to return to the lineup.

“We’ll see where it is,” Eberflus said. “We don’t have timetables on that right now. That’s where it is right now.”

In his place, Larry Borom is most likely to slide into the starting left tackle job. Eberflus said there were discussions about moving first-round draft pick Darnell Wright over to left tackle, but the team prefers to leave him in one spot for his rookie season. Eberflus also mentioned second-year lineman Ja’Tyre Carter as an option at tackle.

“We really feel good about him, the way he played last week inside,” Eberflus said. “He’s certainly athletic enough to help us out there, too.”

Jones' absence is the latest blow to a Bears line that has needed to shuffle several times already. Teven Jenkins started the season on IR, which forced the team to move Cody Whitehair to left guard and insert Lucas Patrick at center. In Week 2 they were without starting right guard Nate Davis, who missed the game due to personal reasons. Jones and Wright were the only two constants from training camp all the way through to now.



Jones had come under some scrutiny for a litany of penalties over the first two games of the season, but he's been one of the most stout pass blockers for the team. If Borom does replace Jones as expected, he's a bit of an x-factor. Borom looked to be an ascending player in 2021, his rookie season. But Borom experienced ups and downs in Chris Morgan and Luke Getsy's new scheme last year. Borom began the year as the team's starting right tackle, but sustained a concussion in October. When he was healthy again, the Bears didn't give him his job back. Borom eventually returned to the starting lineup towards the end of the season when Jenkins was hurt.

Jones started all 17 games at left tackle as a rookie last season. The earliest he can return is Week 7 against the Raiders.

