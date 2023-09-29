Bears vs. Broncos Week 4 odds: Spread, moneyline, player props and more

There are two Week 4 matchups between winless teams, and one of them will be played at Soldier Field.

The Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos will square off with both teams in desperate need of a victory to turn their season around.

Matt Eberflus’ team started the year with losses to the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers before getting demolished by the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Kansas City last week.

Somehow, you could argue things are worse in Denver. The Sean Payton era began with home defeats to the Las Vegas Raiders and Washington Commanders. In Week 3, they allowed 70 points to the Miami Dolphins in an unprecedented display of offensive firepower.

Can the Bears finally find the win column, or will they fall to 0-4? Here’s a look at the Week 4 Bears-Broncos spread, moneyline and more, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet.

Bears-Broncos Week 4 spread

The Bears (0-3 against the spread in 2023) are listed as three-point underdogs for their home game against the Broncos.

Bears-Broncos Week 4 moneyline

The Bears have +140 odds to win, while the favored Broncos have -170 odds.

Bears-Broncos Week 4 over/under

The over/under is set at 46.5 points.

Bears-Broncos Week 4 quarterback props

Justin Fields was held under 100 passing yards with an inconsequential touchdown and an interception in Kansas City. It will be a welcome sight facing a defense that just gave up 10 touchdowns a week ago.

On the other side, Russell Wilson is coming off back-to-back games with 300-plus passing yards. He now faces a Bears defense that has given up the third-most passing yards per game (285.7) to opponents.

Justin Fields passing yards over/under: 185.5

Russell Wilson passing yards over/under: 245.5

Bears-Broncos Week 4 rushing props

No Bears running back has cracked 100 yards this year – not just in one game, but in all three games combined. Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson have a perfect chance to find their footing against the Broncos, who were trampled by allowing 350 rushing yards in Miami.

Fields, meanwhile, is the Bears’ leading rusher through three weeks with 109 yards on the ground.

Justin Fields rushing yards over/under: 60.5

Khalil Herbert rushing yards over/under: 40.5

Javonte Williams rushing yards over/under: 55.5

Bears-Broncos Week 4 receiving props

With just 99 passing yards to go around, D.J. Moore was the only Bears pass catcher to exceed 23 receiving yards in Kansas City last week. Despite all of the woes in the Broncos’ defense, Moore could be faced with a tough one-on-one matchup with Pat Surtain II on Sunday.

Broncos wideouts Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton both exceeded 80 receiving yards in Week 3, though their team was trailing from the jump in Miami.

D.J. Moore receiving yards over/under: 40.5

Jerry Jeudy receiving yards over/under: 55.5

Courtland Sutton receiving yards over/under: 55.5

Bears Week 4 touchdown props

Here are the odds for the Bears’ players to find the endzone against the Broncos:

Justin Fields anytime touchdown scorer: +130

Khalil Herbert anytime touchdown scorer: +210

Roschon Johnson anytime touchdown scorer: +210

D.J. Moore anytime touchdown scorer: +230

Cole Kmet anytime touchdown scorer: +320

Darnell Mooney anytime touchdown scorer: +400

Bears D/ST anytime touchdown scorer: +425

Chase Claypool anytime touchdown scorer: +550

Tyler Scott anytime touchdown scorer: +950

