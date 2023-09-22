Bears vs. Chiefs Week 3 odds: Spread, moneyline, player props and more

The Chicago Bears will face perhaps their toughest test of the 2023 season in Week 3.

Matt Eberflus’ team will head to Kansas City to face Patrick Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs Sunday afternoon.

Both teams were 0-1 before they went to the Sunshine State in Week 2. While Mahomes and Co. bounced back against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Bears’ struggles continued in Tampa Bay. Justin Fields and the offense couldn’t get enough going, leading to a 27-17 defeat against the Buccaneers that dropped the Bears to 0-2 on the year.

Can the Bears overcome the odds to get their first win of the season? Here’s a look at the Week 3 Bears-Chiefs spread, moneyline and more, courtesy of our partner, PointsBet.

Bears-Chiefs Week 3 spread

The Bears (0-2 against the spread in 2023) are listed as 12.5-point underdogs for their Week 3 game against the Chiefs. The game is tied for the largest line of the 2023 season thus far, with the other being the Dallas Cowboys favored by 12.5 points on the road against the Arizona Cardinals this week.

Bears-Chiefs Week 3 moneyline

The Bears have +500 odds to win in Kansas City. The Chiefs, meanwhile, have -750 odds to take care of business at home.

Bears-Chiefs Week 3 over/under

The over/under is set at 48 points.

Bears-Chiefs Week 3 quarterback props

As can be expected, oddsmakers see a much stronger day from Mahomes compared to Fields. They predict the two-time NFL MVP to find his rhythm, while Fields could be in for a long day against Chris Jones and the K.C. defense.

Justin Fields passing yards over/under: 170.5

Patrick Mahomes passing yards over/under: 285.5

Bears-Chiefs Week 3 rushing props

The Bears and Chiefs have put up similar rushing production so far this season, and both teams have QBs who can use their legs. Fields is a more prolific runner than Mahomes, though the latter actually has more yards on the ground through two weeks.

As for running backs, Khalil Herbert and Roschon Johnson lead the Bears’ backfield and Isiah Pacheco is getting the lion’s share of carries for the Chiefs.

Justin Fields rushing yards over/under: 60.5

Khalil Herbert rushing yards over/under: 35.5

Roschon Johnson rushing yards over/under: 25.5

Bears-Chiefs Week 3 receiving props

D.J. Moore put a forgettable Bears debut behind him by posting six receptions for 104 receiving yards in Tampa Bay. He accounted for almost half of Fields’ passing yards, as no other Bear surpassed 40 receiving yards.

On the other side, all eyes will be on Travis Kelce, who scored a touchdown in his 2023 debut against the Jags. The Kansas City receiving corps aren’t strong, but Mahomes is capable of finding just about anybody if they can get open.

D.J. Moore receiving yards over/under: 40.5

Darnell Mooney receiving yards over/under: 30.5

Cole Kmet receiving yards over/under: 30.5

Travis Kelce receiving yards over/under: 75.5

