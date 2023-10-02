Chase Claypool will not be with Bears this week, per Matt Eberflus

Chase Claypool will not play against the Commanders when the Bears travel to Washington this Thursday. Further, he won’t even be at Halas Hall as the team gets ready for the game.

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus said on “The Kap and J Hood Show” on ESPN 1000 that the embattled wide receiver won’t be in the team’s facilities for the week leading up Thursday Night Football.

Claypool was a surprise inactive on Sunday when the Bears took on the Broncos. The surprises didn’t stop there, though. When it came time to play the game, it became clear Claypool wasn’t even with the team at Soldier Field. Typically inactive players will hang out on the sidelines with their teammates, but Claypool was nowhere to be found. Turns out the team asked him to stay at home.

After the game, Eberflus said he expected Claypool to be back with the team when they returned to Halas Hall. Obviously something changed overnight.

This seems to spell the end of Claypool’s time in Chicago. Rumors surfaced earlier on Sunday that the team is shopping Claypool. Doesn’t seem likely anyone would want to take a chance on a perceived malcontent on a bad team. Why bring in a guy if there’s a chance he’ll self-destruct when faced with adversity?

The embattled wide receiver was once viewed as a key piece to jumpstart the offense and had a phenomenal training camp this summer. But he’s been a dud in the regular season and put forth questionable effort in Week 1. Claypool seemed to do better from an effort standpoint in Weeks 2 and 3, but he still couldn’t find a way to make a big impact on offense.

Over the first three games of the season Claypool had only four catches on 14 targets for 51 yards and one touchdown.

