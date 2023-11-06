How to watch Bears vs. Panthers Week 10 Thursday Night Football game

The Chicago Bears are back under the bright lights of Thursday Night Football.

Matt Eberflus’ team will welcome the Carolina Panthers to Soldier Field to kick off Week 10 following a 24-17 road loss to the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. As the two sides officially begin the second half of the 2023 season, their pre-draft trade will enter the limelight once again.

The Bears traded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 draft to the Panthers for wide receiver D.J. Moore, the No. 9 overall pick, a 2023 second-round pick, a 2024 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick. Moore has been a bright spot for Chicago’s offense, and now he will get a chance to square off against his former team.

On the other side, the Panthers used the first overall selection on Bryce Young, who has experienced a bumpy rookie season. Carolina is off to a 1-7 start after Young threw a career-high three interceptions defeat against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

If the season ended after Week 9, the Bears would own the No. 2 and No. 3 picks in the 2024 draft, with the former coming from the Panthers in the aforementioned trade. Regardless of Thursday’s result, one of the picks will improve, while the other moves in the other direction.

Here is how you can tune into Thursday Night Football between the Bears and Panthers:

When is the Bears vs. Panthers Thursday Night Football game?

The Bears will host the Panthers at Soldier Field in Chicago on Thursday, Nov. 9.

What time is the Bears vs. Panthers Thursday Night Football game?

Kickoff time for Bears-Panthers is set for 7:15 p.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football

Bears-Panthers will air on Amazon Prime Video. Al Michaels (play-by-play), Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) and Kaylee Hartung (sideline) are on the call. People in the Chicago area can also watch the game on WFLD.

NBC Sports Chicago’s Football Aftershow will begin immediately following the game. Ruthie Polinsky will be joined by Lance Briggs, Alex Brown and Dave Wannstedt to break down how the Bears fared against the Panthers

How to stream the Bears vs. Panthers live online

Live stream: Prime Video, NFL+

Mobile stream: Prime Video app, NFL mobile app

How to listen to Bears vs. Panthers on the radio

Station: ESPN 1000

What is the weather forecast for Bears vs. Panthers on Thursday Night Football?

NBC Chicago forecasts cloudy skies, a high temperature of 54 degrees, a low temperature of 36 degrees and a 9% chance of rain in Chicago on Thursday.