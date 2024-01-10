At least four Chicago Bears coaches were fired Wednesday, including offensive coach Luke Getsy, three days after "Black Monday," the infamous day the NFL typically sees a slew of coaches canned following the conclusion of the regular season.

Notably missing from the list: Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, who is expected to remain on in 2024, reports say.

The Bears are expected to hold an update Wednesday afternoon. In the meantime, here's what we know right now.

Bears keeping Eberflus puts team in a difficult position to succeed

In keeping Matt Eberflus, the Bears backed themselves into a corner and dimmed a future that looked bright one week ago, Bears Insider Josh Shrock says.

To put it plainly -- The Bears' decision to keep Eberflus but fire the offensive staff is another small potatoes move by an organization that fails to think big and act like the charter franchise it touts itself as.

With Getsy out, where does that leave Justin Fields?

"I'm going to go with Raiders," Schrock said, when asked on Football Night in Chicago what jersey Justin Fields will wear in 2024.

"I think it's a team that is picking in the 9-12 range [in the draft] and needs a young starting quarterback. It feels right. I think Justin is a guy of high character, of high talent, and I think the chips just didn't line up the way they needed to here. I think the Raiders are a good spot."

Bears head coach Matt Eberflus expected to stay on

According to multiple reports, Eberflus will return to coach the team in 2024.

The move is not unexpected as Eberflus oversaw a turnaround for the team both in the standings and on the defensive side of the ball. The Bears finished the 2022 season with a league-worst 3-14 record, but improved to 7-10 in 2023. Plus, he helped pull the Bears run defense out of the league basement and they finished as the No. 1 run defense unit in the NFL in 2023.

3 other Bears coaches fired

Quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocoko, Running Backs coach Omar Young, and Wide Receivers coach Tyke Tolbert were also fired Wednesday, Bears Insider Josh Schrock confirmed.

The Bears have fired Luke Gesty and Andrew Janocoko after two seasons

Bears Offensive Coach Luke Getsy Fired

The Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy Wednesday, a source confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero were the first to break the news.

It appeared Getsy and the Bears had figured out a recipe for success near the end of the 2022 season by designing clever runs for Fields and getting him on the move in the pass game. The offense seemed to go back to square one to start 2023, however, with Fields staying in the pocket more often than not working in a rhythm and timing based passing attack.

The offense was ineffective and Fields eventually said coaches were giving him too much to think about, and that he wanted to play more freely.

Bears should consider Jim Harbaugh, Schrock says

As Black Monday claimed its victims across the NFL, Jim Harbaugh bathed in maize and blue confetti in Houston after leading Michigan to a 15-0 season and a College Football National Championship.

His next step is unclear, as is the Bears'.

There should be some uncomfortable questions this offseason at Halas Hall this week -- starting this week with Bears head coach Matt Eberflus, Schrock says.

Hiring Harbaugh, meeting his asking price and roster-control demands, should be an easy answer to the first one, should the former Bears quarterback be interested in coming.

Black Monday: Which NFL coaches have been fired?

Three head coaches have already been fired since the conclusion of the 2023 regular season.

The Atlanta Falcons parted ways with Arthur Smith on Sunday following their Week 18 loss and the Washington Commanders cut ties with Ron Rivera the morning of Black Monday. The Tennessee Titans waited a day before firing Mike Vrabel, who had been their head coach for six seasons.

Three teams got ahead of the Black Monday by firing their head coaches during the regular season. The Las Vegas Raiders fired McDaniels in October, the Carolina Panthers fired Reich in November and the Los Angeles Chargers fired Staley in December.

All eyes are now on New England, where Bill Belichick’s status at the helm of the Patriots remains unclear.

