Robbie Gould is reportedly coming back to the Chicago area, but not to play football -- to coach high schoolers.

The former Chicago Bears kicker has been named the new head football coach at Rolling Meadows High School, according to the Chicago Sun Times, which cites multiple sources.

Gould, who retired from the NFL in December, spent 11 seasons in Chicago, which culminated in him becoming the team's all-time leading scorer. He then had a one-year stint with the New York Giants before settling down with the San Francisco 49ers for the remainder of his career.

He has long been considered one of the best kickers in Bears and NFL history.

Gould, who lives in the northwest suburbs, has said he always had a soft spot for the city of Chicago, where he met his wife and raised his kids.

His return to the area marks the second major connection to the NFL the Rolling Meadows school has held in recent years. It is also the school NFL quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo graduated from in 2010. Gould and Garoppolo played together on the 49ers.

But Gould won't be the first former Bear to coach football in the Chicago area.

Jason McKie is the head coach Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein.