Where Bears coaching staff stands after Chris Beatty hiring

Less than one month after firing offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko, wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert and running backs coach Omar Young, the Bears offensive coaching staff is nearly filled out again. A source has confirmed to NBC Sports Chicago on Tuesday that the Bears hired Chris Beatty to be their new wide receivers coach. Courtney Cronin was the first to report Beatty’s hiring.

Here’s where things stand for Matt Eberflus’ offensive coaching staff following the addition of Beatty.

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR - SHANE WALDRON

Waldron spent the last three seasons as the Seahawks offensive coordinator. He also called plays in Seattle. Of his 19 years as a football coach, Waldron spent the most time working under Rams coach Sean McVay, and McVay’s system is an offshoot of the Kyle Shanahan tree– similar to Luke Getsy, who came from Matt LaFeur’s scheme with the Packers. Waldron has worked with a wide variety of quarterbacks, including Geno Smith, Russell Wilson and Jared Goff.

QUARTERBACKS COACH - KERRY JOSEPH

Joseph followed Waldron from Seattle to Chicago. Like Waldron, he earned praise for helping to develop Geno Smith from an NFL has-been to a legit starter. Joseph has eight years of coaching experience, including four years in the NFL.

WIDE RECEIVERS COACH - CHRIS BEATTY

Beatty already has a relationship with DJ Moore from their time together at Maryland. That’s big. He’s also coached other big names, like Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Jordan Addison, Tavon Austin and Jordan Matthews. Beatty has 26 years of coaching experience, including three in the NFL.

RUNNING BACKS COACH - UNFILLED

Young took over the running backs room when David Walker was fired partway through the season. He was not retained when the Bears cleaned house at the end of the regular season.

OFFENSIVE LINE COACH - CHRIS MORGAN

The Bears made it clear that Morgan would stay on the staff no matter who the team hired to take over as offensive coordinator. Morgan was a key player in the team’s decision to draft Darnell Wright. He was also the primary man tasked with developing Wright and Braxton Jones, and helped Teven Jenkins make the transition from tackle to guard.

TIGHT ENDS COACH - JIM DRAY

Like Morgan, the Bears opted to retain Dray as a holdover from Getsy’s staff. Dray helped Cole Kmet improve as an in-line blocker. Kmet also enjoyed a career season under Dray last year with 73 catches for 719 yards and six touchdowns.

