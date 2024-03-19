Kicker Evan McPherson and linebacker Logan Wilson have been teammates on the Cincinnati Bengals for a few seasons.

And they recently got to share a special offseason moment together.

McPherson and Wilson welcomed newborn daughters with their respective wives last week. But that's not all: the baby girls were born on the same exact day and in the same exact hospital.

The NFL shared the news along with an image of the McPhersons and Wilsons on Tuesday.

Bengals K Evan McPherson and LB Logan Wilson and their wives welcomed daughters on the same day in the same hospital 🥹🫶 #GirlDads



(via Gracie McPherson, Morgan Wilson) pic.twitter.com/WVjXgxjaSp — NFL (@NFL) March 19, 2024

What are the chances of that happening?

Evan and his wife, Gracie, welcomed Merritt Hayes McPherson on March 15, according to a joint Instagram post. That same day, Logan and his wife, Morgan, had Kambry James Wilson, per a joint Instagram post.

Wilson has been with the Bengals since 2020 after being drafted in the third round by the franchise. He's been teammates with McPherson since 2021 when Cincinnati drafted the kicker in the fifth round.