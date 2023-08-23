Colts set deadline for Jonathan Taylor trade, report says

Teams interested in acquiring Jonathan Taylor reportedly are on the clock.

The Indianapolis Colts have given their star running back a Tuesday deadline to find a suitable trade offer, ESPN's Stephen Holder reported on Wednesday. The Colts granted Taylor permission to seek a trade on Monday, according to multiple reports.

Holder also reported that six teams have inquired about Taylor, with two of them engaging with the Colts with trade offers. Indianapolis reportedly is seeking a first-round pick or a package of picks with similar value to a first-rounder in exchange for the 2021 NFL rushing champion.

The Tuesday, Aug. 29 deadline marks the day teams must trim their rosters down to 53 players and when the Colts have to make a decision on Taylor's roster status. Taylor is currently on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list due to ankle injury from last season that he had offseason surgery on. Should Taylor remain on PUP, he would be required to miss at least the first four weeks of the season.

Taylor, 24, has been in search of a long-term contract as he enters the final year of his rookie deal. He requested a trade from the Colts on July 29, just days after meeting with team owner Jim Irsay.

Following the meeting, Irsay said the Colts weren't currently planning to hold extension talks with Taylor. He also told ESPN it was "a certainty" that Taylor wouldn't be traded. But weeks later, the Colts reversed course.