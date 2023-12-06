Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy to have appendectomy Wednesday, intends to coach Sunday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS – NOVEMBER 30: Head coach Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys talks with a referee on the sidelines during the 2nd quarter of the game against the Seattle Seahawks at AT&T Stadium on November 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas.

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy is expected to have surgery Wednesday for acute appendicitis.

The team confirmed that McCarthy felt abdominal pain Wednesday morning "that warranted further evaluation" and that the diagnosis was of an acute appendicitis.

The Cowboys said McCarthy will undergo surgery Wednesday afternoon and is expected to be released sometime Wednesday.

According to the team, McCarthy intends to coach the Cowboys against the Eagles on NBC's Sunday Night Football at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

The team said the Cowboys' three coordinators will run practice until McCarthy returns.

The typical recovery time from an appendix surgery is only a few days, as long as the appendix has not burst. If the appendix has burst, recovery time can be longer.