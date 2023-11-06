Giants QB Daniel Jones out for the season with torn ACL

What to Know New York Giants starting quarterback Daniel Jones is out for the rest of the 2023 season with a torn ACL

Jones left the game after falling to the ground with a non-contact injury on the first play of the second quarter with the team saying it feared a significant ligament issue with his right knee.

Backup Tommy Devito came into the game Sunday to replace Jones. The Giants lost the game 30-6 and sit at 2-7 on on the season.

Head coach Brian Daboll confirmed the news Monday morning.

Jones came out of Sunday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders on the first play of the second quarter after going to the ground while running from pass rusher Maxx Crosby. He appeared to suffer a right knee injury.

Jones limped to the blue medical tent and then headed to the locker room, where he was ruled out of the game at halftime.

The team said Sunday it feared a significant ligament issue and that Jones would undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm the extent of the injury. It appears the MRI confirmed the team's fears.

Jones missed three games earlier in the season with a neck injury.

"Tough, you never want your guys to go down. He's worked really hard to get back. It's unfortunate," Daboll said.

The Giants lost to the Raiders 30-6 with backup Tommy Devito coming into the game in relief of Jones.

The Giants currently sit in last place in the NFC East with a record of 2-7 and are tied for the third-worst record in the NFL.

The team will be in Dallas this Sunday for a game against the Cowboys, followed by a game in Washington against the Commanders. The Giants will be back home at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 26 against the New England Patriots.

NFL Network, which was first to report the injury, said Jones is hoping to be ready for the 2024 season.