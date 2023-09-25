How to watch Jaguars vs. Falcons in London on Sunday

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season.

The NFL is going to London...and to infinity and beyond!

Those streaming the game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons have the option of watching the game be played at Wembley Stadium or in Andy's room from "Toy Story."

The matchup between the Jaguars and Falcons is the first of five games this season to be played overseas as part of the NFL International Series. It will be the first game in league history to be played in the setting of a Disney movie for an alternate broadcast called "Toy Story Funday Football."

It will show real-time game action in animated form, with the objective of attracting a younger audience following CBS Sports' collaboration with Nickelodeon on NFL alternate broadcasts. The game will be played on a miniature field set inside the bedroom of Andy -- owner of Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys from the beloved Pixar movie, some of whom will make a cameo during the game.

Players will be recreated in animation using NFL's Next Gen Stats player-tracking data and Beyond Sports. The announcers, scoreboards and other elements will also appear in the "Toy Story" overlay. The halftime show features a performance from "Toy Story 4" motorcycle daredevil Duke Caboom, who is voiced by actor Keanu Reeves.

The 1-2 Jaguars will be the home team as they play in London for the 10th time, having gone 4-5. They'll play a second game in London in Week 5 when they face the Buffalo Bills. The 2-1 Falcons have gone 1-1 in games played in the United Kingdom.

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the game.

Where is Jaguars vs Falcons being played?

The Jacksonville Jaguars will play the Atlanta Falcons at Wembley Stadium in London, England as part of the NFL International Series.

When is Jaguars vs Falcons?

The game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons in Week 4 will be played on Sunday, Oct. 1

What time is Jaguars vs Falcons?

The game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET.

How to watch NFL London game

The traditional broadcast of the Jaguars-Falcons game in London will be on ESPN+. Chris Fowler will be the play-by-play announcer, Dan Orlovsky and Louis Riddick will provide analysis and Laura Rutledge will handle sideline reporting.

The "Toy Story Football Funday" alternate broadcast will be on Disney+, ESPN+ and NFL+. Drew Carter will do play-by-play, Booger McFarland will provide analysis and 12-year-old Pepper Persley will serve as a reporter -- with all three in animated form.

How to stream Jaguars vs Falcons online

Live stream: ESPN+ (Alternate broadcast on ESPN+, Disney+ and NFL+)

Mobile app: ESPN+ (Alternate broadcast on ESPN+, Disney+ and NFL+)