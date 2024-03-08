Here's a list of compensatory picks awarded for the 2024 NFL Draft

Compensatory picks for the 2024 NFL Draft were awarded on Friday.
A total of 34 compensatory picks were given out, with 14 teams picking up at least one additional selection in next month's draft.
The Jacksonville Jaguars (96th overall pick), Philadelphia Eagles (97th), Los Angeles Rams (98th) and San Francisco 49ers (99th) each received a third-round comp pick. Meanwhile, the 49ers (132nd overall), Buffalo Bills (133rd) and Baltimore Ravens (134th) all added a fourth-round pick.
The 49ers and Rams led the way with five total comp picks apiece, followed by the Eagles with four. The Green Bay Packers, New Orleans Saints and New York Jets were awarded three selections each.
The Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and Dallas Cowboys were the other teams to receive at least two comp picks. The Bills, Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers all gained one selection.
Here's a full look at the 2024 comp picks by round, via ESPN's Adam Schefter:
Third round
- Jaguars: 96th overall pick
- Eagles: 97th overall pick
- Rams: 98th overall pick (special comp pick)
- 49ers: 99th overall pick (special comp pick)
Fourth round
- 49ers: 132nd overall pick
- Bills: 133rd overall pick
- Ravens: 134th overall pick
Fifth round
- Saints: 167th overall pick
- Packers: 168th overall pick
- Saints: 169th overall pick
- Eagles: 170th overall pick
- Eagles: 171st overall pick
- Chiefs: 172nd overall pick
- Cowboys: 173rd overall pick
- Saints: 174th overall pick
- 49ers: 175th overall pick
Sixth round
- Bengals: 208th overall pick
- Rams: 209th overall pick
- Eagles: 210th overall pick
- 49ers: 211th overall pick
- Jaguars: 212th overall pick
- Rams: 213th overall pick
- Bengals: 214th overall pick
- 49ers: 215th overall pick
- Cowboys: 216th overall pick
- Rams: 217th overall pick
- Jets: 218th overall pick
- Packers: 219th overall pick
- Buccaneers: 220th overall pick
Seventh round
- Chargers: 253rd overall pick
- Rams: 254th overall pick
- Packers: 255th overall pick
- Jets: 256th overall pick
- Jets: 257th overall pick
What are compensatory draft picks and how do they work in the NFL?
For a team to be eligible for compensatory picks, it "must end up with more or better qualifying free agents lost than gained in a particular year," per NFL.com. The league then awards comp picks between Rounds 3 through 7 based on a confidential formula that considers a player's average salary, snap count and postseason awards.
Teams also get a "special compensatory pick" in the third round in consecutive drafts if they lose a minority coach or executive to a head coach or general manager position with a different club. The 49ers and Rams each got a special comp pick this year.
The 2024 draft is scheduled to run from April 25-27 in Detroit.