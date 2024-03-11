Packers land ex-Giants safety Xavier McKinney on 4-year deal, reports say

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have made another splash in the opening hours of NFL free agency.

Ex-New York Giants safety Xavier McKinney will sign a four-year, $68 million deal with Green Bay, according to multiple reports on Monday.

More Packers moves: Free-agent safety Xavier McKinney is signing a four-year, $68 million deal - a $17M per year average - with the Green Bay Packers. Agent David Mulugheta confirmed the deal. pic.twitter.com/tNy4F6YkHc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

Another splash for the #Packers: They are expected to sign #Giants S Xavier McKinney, sources say.



He gets a 4-year deal worth $68M in a deal done by @DavidMulugheta of @AthletesFirst . pic.twitter.com/IDiMNEqmMU — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 11, 2024

Earlier Monday, the Packers reportedly reached a free-agent pact with former Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs.

McKinney, who turns 25 in August, was left as the top available safety in free agency after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers franchise-tagged Antoine Winfield Jr. His reported deal with Green Bay will make him the NFL's fifth-highest paid safety in terms of average annual salary at $17 million, according to Spotrac.

A second-round pick in 2020, McKinney spent the first four seasons of his career with the Giants. He was a starter for 46 of his 49 total appearances, racking up nine interceptions, 27 passes defended and 279 total tackles.

In 17 games last season, McKinney recorded career highs in passes defended (11) and total tackles (116) while hauling in three interceptions.

Meanwhile, the Giants have now lost their two top free agents after running back Saquon Barkley reportedly agreed to a three-year deal with the rival Philadelphia Eagles on Monday.