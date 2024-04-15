Aaron Rodgers of the New York Jets passes as he warms up prior to a game against the Buffalo Bills at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 11, 2023 in East Rutherford, N.J.

The NFL offseason is all about change.

Players are traded, signed and released. Coaches are fired and hired. College athletes join the league via the draft and free agency.

And then there's the uniforms. Not all teams change their looks in the offseason, but there are several switching things up this year. From total rebrands to reimagined classics and throwbacks, there's no shortage of new threads hitting the field in 2024.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Here's a roundup of all the new NFL uniforms for the upcoming season:

New York Jets

The Jets kicked things off on Monday by unveiling their new uniforms -- which actually take a page out of their old sets.

Dubbed the "Legacy Collection," the team has new green, white and black jerseys and pants with green and black helmet options. The Jets' new logo is a refresh of their iconic "Sack Exchange" era look from 1979-89.

The white uniform option debuted last season, infamously on opening night when Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles.

Here's a look at all the new uniform combinations for New York:

The wait is over. Introducing our new uniforms. pic.twitter.com/m1K37RzeXd — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) April 15, 2024

Detroit Lions

Later this week on April 18, the Lions will be the next team to show off their new look.

Detroit introduced its most recent uniform set in 2017, but the team is already switching things up again. While nothing has leaked, we do have some information from various interviews at the NFL League Meetings last month.

Here's what we know about the Lions' new uniforms, which really isn't a lot:

The traditional colors (blue and silver) will not be changing.

There will be more pants options.

The alternate helmets, which debuted last season, will return -- but they could be tweaked.

The numbers will be easier to read than the old uniforms.

Denver Broncos

In the second year of the Sean Payton era, the Broncos are getting a makeover.

Denver has rocked the same uniforms since 1997 -- and they've had plenty of success during the run. After winning the Super Bowl in the first two years of the uniform, they again lifted the Lombardi Trophy in 2015. But that was the last time this franchise even made the postseason.

Not much is known about the new look, other than what the team has teased on social media. The "full redesign" will be unveiled on Monday, April 22.

Houston Texans

DeMeco Ryans, C.J. Stroud and the Texans shocked the league last season when they returned to the postseason for the first time since 2019. Now, they're getting a fresh look.

The full uniform set will be unveiled on April 23, but owner Cal McNair shared a photo of the blue helmet, white jersey and blue pants last month.

Here's what we know about the rest of the uniforms, which will be the Texans' first redesign since entering the NFL in 2002:

There will be four different uniform sets.

Each uniform set will commemorate H-Town Blue and pay homage to the Houston Oilers.

There will be three different helmets, which is now allowed under new NFL helmet rules for 2024.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Moments after the Jets shared their new uniforms, the Jaguars got in on the action.

Jacksonville didn't give us any actual jerseys or helmets, but they teased a throwback look in a video that ended with their original logo being shown: