Patrick Mahomes reacts to Chiefs reportedly signing Hollywood Brown

The Kansas City Chiefs seem to have their new WR1.

And no one is happier than star quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Despite winning Super Bowl MVP once again after beating the San Francisco 49ers, it was an arduous year for the 28-year-old in terms of his throwing options.

The ultra-reliable tight end Travis Kelce did his thing, but it wasn't until the emergence of rookie Rashee Rice where one could legitimately say Mahomes had a real WR1. Kadarius Toney ended up becoming a healthy scratch and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, currently a free agent, was too inconsistent.

So, when multiple reports emerged Thursday of the Chiefs agreeing to a one-year deal with Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, a former 2019 first-round pick, Mahomes couldn't help but seemingly react to the news.

😁 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) March 15, 2024

Brown, who is two years removed from a 1,000-receiving-yard campaign with the Baltimore Ravens, steadily declined in production the last two seasons as an Arizona Cardinal.

The 26-year-old last season caught 51 passes on 101 targets for 574 yards and four touchdowns.

It was his worst season production-wise since he was a rookie in Baltimore, but Arizona also had QB uncertainties throughout the year with Kyler Murray returning from an ACL tear in mid-November.

But if any quarterback can revive Brown's downhill speed and make him a respectable threat again, it's Mahomes.