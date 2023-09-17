Rams running back Cam Akers ‘confused' by healthy scratch, reportedly on trade block

Running back Cam Akers #3 of the Los Angeles Rams leaves the field following mini-camp at California Lutheran University on June 13, 2023 in Thousand Oaks, California.

Cam Akers isn't playing Sunday, and he's not sure why.

The Los Angeles Rams running back is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the San Francisco 49ers. Akers is not injured and will miss the game due to a coach's decision.

"I’m just as confused as everybody else," Akers wrote on X. "I’m blessed though."

Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported during the pregame broadcast that Akers could be on the trading block. The Rams attempted to trade Akers last October, holding him out for two games while they sought a deal, according to The Athletic.

Rams head coach Sean McVay told reporters at the time that "the best option for all parties... would be to explore if there's a good situation for him with another team."

The Rams did not receive an offer they were satisfied with, and Akers returned to the team in Week 9. He regained his starting role in Week 12 and held it for the remainder of the season.

Akers finished the 2022 season with 786 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 188 carries, all of which were career highs for former second-round pick.

The fourth-year running back started in the Rams' season-opening 30-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks. He had 22 carries for 29 rushing yards and a touchdown. Backup running back Kyren Williams was far more efficient in the victory, rushing for 52 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams is expected to be the lead back on Sunday. With running back Zach Evans also inactive Sunday, the Rams elevated Royce Freeman from the practice squad to join Williams and Ronnie Rivers in the backfield.