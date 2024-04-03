Four days after a hit-and-run crash involving six vehicles on a Dallas freeway, NFL player Rashee Rice says he's taking "full responsibility" for his part in the incident.

The multi-vehicle crash happened Saturday evening on Central Expressway near University Boulevard and injured four people.

Dashcam video obtained by NBC 5 from a witness showed two high-end sports cars, a rented Lamborghini SUV and a Corvette, speeding past another car with the SUV crashing into a median wall, setting off a chain reaction of collisions that involved four other vehicles.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

After the crash, three people were recorded on dashcam video getting out of one of the crashed sports cars and walking away. Pictures obtained by TMZ Sports showed a total of five people leaving the scene.

"The occupants of the Lamborghini and the Corvette all ran from the scene without stopping to determine if anyone needed medical help or providing their information," Dallas Police said after the crash. "Two of the involved drivers were treated at the scene by Dallas Fire-Rescue for minor injuries and two occupants of another vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries."

Rice's statement, which included an apparent photo of his signature, said: "Today I met with Dallas PD investigators regarding Saturday's accident. I take full responsibility for my part in this matter and will continue to cooperate with the necessary authorities. I sincerely apologize to everyone impacted in Saturday's accident."

NBC 5 News

Both sports cars were linked to Rice. According to attorney Kyle Coker, the black SUV belongs to a local Dallas-based luxury car rental company, and they had a lease with Rice where he was to be the only driver of that vehicle. A police call sheet obtained by The Dallas Morning News listed Rice as the suspected driver of the Corvette.

Dallas Police confirmed to NBC 5 that they have spoken with Rice and his lawyer and added that the investigation into the crash is ongoing and that they are talking with witnesses, victims, and “others possibly involved in Saturday’s crash.”

In his statement Wednesday, Rice did not confirm whether he was behind the wheel of one of the vehicles or if he was in either of the cars.

On Monday afternoon, Rice's attorney, Royce West, sent a statement to NBC 5.

"On behalf of Rashee Rice, his thoughts are with everyone impacted by the automobile accident on Saturday. Rashee is cooperating with local authorities and will take all necessary steps to address this situation responsibly. Any and all requests for comment can be directed to his attorney, Mr. Royce West of West & Associates, LLP."

After the crash, Dallas Police said they were looking for the sports cars' drivers and passengers. Police have not said whether they have identified any of the occupants.

NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy said earlier this week that it's standard procedure for the league to monitor developments and to connect with the team "any time there is an incident involving a player or club or league personnel." McCarthy didn't say what, if anything, the league planned to do in their investigation of the incident.

Rice, who is 23 and grew up in North Richland Hills before playing college football at SMU, was a second-round pick by the Chiefs last year. He had a notable rookie season during the Chiefs' Super Bowl run.