After already coming out of retirement once, Tom Brady announced last year he was done playing football "for good." Now, at age 46, he's apparently reconsidering that statement.

Brady teased a potential NFL return during his appearance on "DeepCuts with VicBlends." While doing so, the legendary quarterback even mentioned the New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders as possible landing spots. Here's how the exchange went:

VicBlends: "Let's say one day there's a situation. Maybe it's the (San Francisco) 49ers, maybe you know headed to the playoffs, offense is great ---"

Brady: "Patriots. Could be Raiders, could be, you never know."

VicBlends: "God forbid somebody goes down. Would you pick up that phone?"

Brady: "I'm not opposed to it. I don't know if they're going to let me if I become an owner of an NFL team. I don't know. I'm always going to be in good shape, always going to be able to throw the ball, so. To come in for a little bit, like (Michael Jordan) coming back? I don't know if they'd let me, but I wouldn't be opposed to it."

Watch the clip below:

Let the speculation begin.

Patriots and Raiders fans shouldn't get too excited, though. Brady is set to become a Raiders minority owner and as he mentions in the interview, league rules would prevent him from playing while being a part owner of an NFL team.

As fun as it is to think about, another Brady comeback is highly unlikely. The seven-time Super Bowl champion will instead shift his focus to the broadcast booth, where he'll serve as FOX's lead color commentator starting next season.