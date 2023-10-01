‘Toy Story Funday Football' NFL broadcast has social media ‘Buzz'-ing with takes

Wembley Stadium is prepared before the NFL international series game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Atlanta Falcons on October 1, 2023 at Wembley Stadium in London, United Kingdom.

NFL fans were treated to something new on Sunday morning.

For the Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars game in London, ESPN+ aired an alternate "Toy Story Funday Football" broadcast stream.

The stream was fully animated and broadcasted from the Toy Story universe, inside the main character Andy's room. The animated players' movements were in sync with what happened in the actual game at Wembley Stadium.

There were plenty of fun aspects to the broadcast for children, including "The Claw" spotting the ball after every play and Slinky Dog serving as the first-down marker chains.

Here's what it all looked like:

Here's what that @Bijan5Robinson juke looked like in Andy's room.



🏈 Toy Story Funday Football on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/g4eeZE2T8p — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023

THE CLAW IS SPOTTING THE BALL



🏈 Toy Story Funday Football on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/DsaXThRnth — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023

The Toy Story alternate broadcast of Falcons-Jaguars even comes with Zurg Vision: pic.twitter.com/QmhzpUTKUE — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 1, 2023

Teaching kids (and adults?) all about field goals.



📺: ESPN+/Disney+ pic.twitter.com/hMhl9G7maj — NFL (@NFL) October 1, 2023

Understandably, social media was intrigued by the brand new viewing experience during an otherwise uncompetitive game. The Jaguars jumped out to a 17-0 lead at halftime and cruised to a 23-7 victory.

Some viewers just enjoyed the broadcast for what it was...

how it feels watching jaguars-falcons on the toy story broadcast meant for kids pic.twitter.com/JNU0ARYfBv — Tej Seth (@tejfbanalytics) October 1, 2023

My boys are absolutely losing their minds right now watching this Toy Story NFL broadcast. This is amazing. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) October 1, 2023

GAME IN ANDYS ROOM IS SO COOL! pic.twitter.com/661hxBSMkh — Chris Vernon (@ChrisVernonShow) October 1, 2023

While others took the time to roast Desmond Ridder, Arthur Smith and the Falcons during the uninspiring loss...

Falcons fans to Desmond Ridder pic.twitter.com/BG2tcOD8GX — #RingerNFL (@ringernfl) October 1, 2023

The Kyle Pitts toy should be on a shelf in Andy’s room still in his original packaging — James Holzhauer (@James_Holzhauer) October 1, 2023

I finally found Kyle Pitts and Drake London on the Toy Story feed pic.twitter.com/lFOnOAArQ9 — Falcoholic Matt (@FalcoholicMatt) October 1, 2023

Arthur Smith deciding if he wants to completely ignore Kyle Pitts or Drake London today pic.twitter.com/mlJtaZ4vQX — Zachary Smith (@ZacharySmithPGH) October 1, 2023

When Sid gets his hands on the Desmond Ridder toy pic.twitter.com/C0iu1xAClO — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) October 1, 2023

The NFL will return to London once again next Sunday when the Jaguars face the Buffalo Bills at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.