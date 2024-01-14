Viral video shows shirtless Bills fan helping shovel snow at Highmark Stadium

Was there any doubt that Bills Mafia would answer the call?

The Buffalo Bills announced they were seeking extra hands to help shovel snow at Highmark Stadium ahead of their playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. The team was offering $20 an hour, along with complimentary food and breaks "in a comfortable warm area," to prospective snow shovelers.

That was before the postseason contest, originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon, got postponed on Saturday due to public safety concerns amid an ongoing winter weather emergency in western New York.

Current scene at Highmark Stadium.



Stay safe tonight, Bills Mafia. ❄️ pic.twitter.com/FSJvNht1ri — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 13, 2024

Bills stadium at 1p ET today — the original kickoff of the game, before it moved to tomorrow at 4:30p ET (for now). pic.twitter.com/f500YhwsLH — Evan Abrams (@EvanHAbrams) January 14, 2024

The heavy snow and high winds caused the game to be moved to Monday at 4:30 p.m. ET.

While the snow was still coming down early Sunday, clean-up efforts were underway at the Orchard Park, New York, NFL stadium. And a member of Bills Mafia was helping out in a very Bills Mafia fashion.

The Bills have since asked prospective snow shovelers to abide by travel bans and not report to the stadium until the bans are lifted.

"There will eventually be multiple shifts available for snow shovelers to work and be part of the team to get the venue ready for the hometown Bills [wild-card playoff game] vs. the Steelers," the team said on Sunday.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul announced Sunday afternoon that a travel ban remains in place for the City of Buffalo, across central Erie County and the Southtowns. But Hochul did say that the Steelers-Bills game "will not be pushed back again."

The Steelers, meanwhile, flew from Pittsburgh to Buffalo on Sunday afternoon.

#Steelers landed in Buffalo just 24 hours ahead of tomorrows 4:30 kickoff at Orchard Park @WGRZ pic.twitter.com/nnqoz2jgL5 — Lindsey Moppert (@lindseymopptv) January 14, 2024

The weather forecast in Orchard Park on Monday calls for a high of 16 degrees and a low of 13, with winds from 10 to 20 mph. Snow showers are expected in the morning but there's only around a 9% chance of precipitation at kickoff time.

"I'm not saying it's going to be pleasant, but conditions won't be life threatening either," Hochul said, via ESPN.

