Who is favored to win NFL MVP in 2023? Here's a look at the full odds

The NFL is stocked with stars -- but only one can win MVP each year.
Even though the battle for MVP generally heats up as the weather gets colder, it's never too soon to start looking at the favorites. And with the 2023 NFL season set to kick off next week, now is the perfect time.
Can Patrick Mahomes go back-to-back? Will Joe Burrow or Josh Allen claim their first MVP? Can Aaron Rodgers regain his rhythm with his new team?
Here's a full breakdown of the preseason NFL MVP odds for this season:
What are the betting odds to win NFL MVP in 2023?
Mahomes enters the season favored to win his third MVP in six years. The reigning regular season and Super Bowl MVP dominated in 2022, leading the NFL in passing yards (5,250), passing touchdowns (41) and QBR (77.6). If he's healthy, there's no doubt that Mahomes will be in the MVP conversation.
Burrow and Allen come in just behind Mahomes, as both are seeking their first MVP after top-five finishes last year. The Bengals and Bills both face the Chiefs in Kansas City this season, so those games could be crucial for building an MVP case.
The 22 players with the shortest odds are all quarterbacks, with San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey breaking that streak at +6500.
Here are the top 25 odds to win 2023 NFL MVP, according to our betting partner, PointsBet:
- Patrick Mahomes, +600
- Joe Burrow, +700
- Josh Allen, +800
- Jalen Hurts, +900
- Justin Herbert, +1000
- Lamar Jackson, +1400
- Trevor Lawrence, +1500
- Aaron Rodgers, +1500
- Justin Fields, +1500
- Tua Tagovailoa, +2000
- Dak Prescott, +2000
- Deshaun Watson, +3000
- Jared Goff, +3000
- Geno Smith, +3500
- Derek Carr, +3500
- Brock Purdy, +4000
- Jordan Love, +4000
- Russell Wilson, +4000
- Kirk Cousins, +4000
- Kenny Pickett, +5000
- Matthew Stafford, +5000
- Daniel Jones, +5000
- Christian McCaffrey, +6500
- Mac Jones, +7000
- Jimmy Garoppolo, +7500
Who won NFL MVP in 2022?
Mahomes won his second career MVP last season with 48 of 50 first-place votes. Hurts and Allen each claimed a first-place vote to finish second and third, respectively. Burrow and Jefferson rounded out the top-five in voting.
List of NFL MVP winners by year
2022: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB
2021: Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB
2020: Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB
2019: Lamar Jackson, Ravens QB
2018: Patrick Mahomes, Chiefs QB
2017: Tom Brady, Patriots QB
2016: Matt Ryan, Falcons QB
2015: Cam Newton, Panthers QB
2014: Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB
2013: Peyton Manning, Broncos QB
2012: Adrian Peterson, Vikings RB
2011: Aaron Rodgers, Packers QB
2010: Tom Brady, Patriots QB
2009: Peyton Manning, Colts QB
2008: Peyton Manning, Colts QB
2007: Tom Brady, Patriots QB
2006: LaDainian Tomlinson, Chargers RB
2005: Shaun Alexander, Seahawks RB
2004: Peyton Manning, Colts QB
2003: Peyton Manning, Colts QB / Steve McNair, Titans QB
2002: Rich Gannon, Raiders QB
2001: Kurt Warner, Rams QB
2000: Marshall Faulk, Rams RB
1999: Kurt Warner, Rams QB
1998: Terrell Davis, Broncos RB
1997: Brett Favre, Packers QB
1997: Barry Sanders, Lions RB
1996: Brett Favre, Packers QB
1995: Brett Favre, Packers QB
1994: Steve Young, 49ers QB
1993: Emmitt Smith, Cowboys RB
1992: Steve Young, 49ers QB
1991: Thurman Thomas, Bills RB
1990: Joe Montana, 49ers QB
1989: Joe Montana, 49ers QB
1988: Boomer Esiason, Bengals QB
1987: John Elway, Broncos QB
1986: Lawrence Taylor, Giants LB
1985: Marcus Allen, Raiders QB
1984: Dan Marino, Dolphins QB
1983: Joe Theismann, Washington QB
1982: Mark Moseley, Washington K
1981: Ken Anderson, Bengals QB
1980: Brian Sipe, Browns QB
1979: Earl Campbell, Oilers RB
1978: Terry Bradshaw, Steelers QB
1977: Walter Payton, Bears RB
1976: Bert Jones, Colts QB
1975: Fran Tarkenton, Vikings QB
1974: Ken Stabler, Raiders QB
1973: O.J. Simpson, Bills RB
1972: Larry Brown, Washington RB
1971: Alan Page, Vikings DT
1970: John Brodie, 49ers QB
1969: Roman Gabriel, Rams QB
1968: Earl Morrall, Colts QB
1967: Johnny Unitas, Colts QB
1966: Bart Starr, Packers QB
1965: Jim Brown, Browns FB
1964: Johnny Unitas, Colts QB
1963: Y.A. Tittle, Giants QB
1962: Jim Taylor, Packers FB
1961: Paul Hornung, Packers HB
1960: Norm Van Brocklin, Eagles QB
1959: Johnny Unitas, Colts QB
1958: Jim Brown, Browns FB
1957: Jim Brown, Browns FB
