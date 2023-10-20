10 observations: Blackhawks blown out by Avalanche in road trip finale

The Chicago Blackhawks were blown out by the Colorado Avalanche 4-0 at Ball Arena on Thursday to wrap up a five-game road trip.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks were the better team in the first half of the opening period, but then the ice tilted in Colorado's favor after Logan O'Connor scored a shorthanded goal to put his team ahead 1-0. The Avalanche proceeded to record 19 consecutive shots on goal before Chicago registered its next one, which came about 17 minutes later. Things turned quickly.

2. Nick Foligno had multiple scoring chances in the first period, including a Grade A opportunity early on, but he was denied by Colorado goaltender Alexandar Georgiev. A goal there would've changed the complexion of the game, given how the rest of the period unfolded. I'm sure he was kicking himself during the first intermission.

Nick Foligno comes so close to giving Chicago an early lead in Colorado. Great stop by Alexandar Georgiev. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/14ebGJqZan — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 20, 2023

3. The Blackhawks allowed their second shorthanded goal of the season and it happened on their first power play of the night. It's essentially what turned the game. They gave up quite a few shorthanded chances during the road trip; it's been an issue in the early going.

4. The zone entries were a disaster for the Blackhawks' first unit on their second power play of the game. I'd like to see Connor Bedard and Lukas Reichel together on the top unit. Just give them the puck and let them tap into their offensive skillset.

5. Petr Mrazek made his third start of the season, and he was by far Chicago's best player. He faced 22 shots on goal in the first period alone. The score could've looked a lot uglier without him.

6. Bedard had zero shot attempts in this game. You're not going to see that many times throughout his NHL career. He had at least four shots on goal in each of the previous four games. His line mainly went up against Nathan MacKinnon, so it's no surprise Bedard and his line didn't have the puck as much as they're used to.

7. This was the least physical game of the road trip. The Blackhawks were credited with only two hits; Colorado had three.

8. If Cale Makar played a full 82 games last season instead of 60, he probably would've won the Norris Trophy for the second straight season. He's my pick to win it this year. As special of a defenseman as we've ever seen. He didn't have a point in this game and yet it still felt like he flashed every other shift.

9. The Blackhawks picked up four out of a possible 10 points on this grueling season-opening road trip and had a goal differential of -2. I think that's about what I expected going into it.

10. The Blackhawks will finally have their home opener on Saturday. It will be Bedard's first official game at the United Center. Should be an electric atmosphere. Don't forget: 7 p.m. start time. Red carpet arrivals at 4:30 p.m.

