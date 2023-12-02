10 observations: Connor Bedard extends road point streak in Blackhawks' loss to Jets

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks scored the first goal but couldn't build on it, falling to the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Saturday afternoon at Canada Life Centre.

Here are 10 observations from the loss:

1. The Blackhawks slipped to 3-12-3 in their 18 games against Winnipeg, which dates back to April 7, 2018. They've also lost six in a row to their divisional foes. The Jets have just had their number for the last half decade.

2. Connor Bedard opened the scoring in the first period with his 11th goal of the season. He extended his road point streak to eight games, which is now the second-longest streak in NHL history among players 18 years old or younger. Only Nathan MacKinnon (16 games) is ahead of him.

That's your Rookie of the Month 👏 pic.twitter.com/55aoZhxxQC — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 2, 2023

3. Bedard was all over the ice. Every other shift he seemingly created a scoring chance. There was a scare at the end of the second period when he appeared to be in some discomfort after taking a high hit but Bedard it the ice for the third period and looked to be fine. It was another game where he probably could've had at least two or three points.

This pass by Connor Bedard was sick. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/dav30RYhyc — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) December 2, 2023

4. Anthony Beauvillier made his Blackhawks debut and skated on the top line with Bedard and Philipp Kurashev. When the three of them were on the ice together at even strength, the Blackhawks generated 12 scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick. When they weren't, the Blackhawks had only six chances. Strong first game for Beauvillier. He was also used in the bumper role on the first power-play unit, where he primarily took the draws.

5. Tyler Johnson was fed up with the power-play struggles after Thursday's 5-1 loss in Detroit, calling it "pretty embarrassing." The Blackhawks changed up the units again in an effort to shake things up. They only had 2:24 of power-play time, which wasn't much. The first unit was better than the second in the brief showing.

6. The Blackhawks finished with 21 shots on goal, which is tied for their third-fewest in a game this season. They've also allowed at least three goals in 12 straight contests.

7. Some pretty soft penalties were called on the Blackhawks. Connor Murphy's interference in the first period was borderline at best, Philipp Kurashev's hooking penalty was not much of anything, and Ryan Donato's hooking penalty was the wrong call because Alex Iafallo held his stick. The Jets capitalized on the Murphy penalty by scoring a power-play goal in the first period to tie things up at 1-1.

8. Before the game, the Blackhawks assigned defensemen Wyatt Kaiser and Isaak Phillips to Rockford. Kaiser probably needs the reset. He was a training camp and preseason standout, but he's struggled of late and it was time for the Blackhawks to get him to the AHL and rebuild his confidence. Important to remember he's still 21 years old.

9. Jarred Tinordi was activated from injured reserve after being sidelined since Nov. 9 with an oblique injury. He skated on the third pairing with Nikita Zaitsev, who saved a sure goal in the third period that would've made it 3-1 Winnipeg.

10. The Blackhawks recalled defenseman Louis Crevier from Rockford after sending down Kaiser and Phillips. It's the first NHL call-up of his career. He didn't play in this game, but I imagine he'll make his team debut soon, perhaps as early as Sunday afternoon in Minnesota.

