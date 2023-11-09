Blackhawks' Connor Bedard erupts for 2 goals, 3 points in 1st period vs. Tampa Bay

TAMPA BAY — Connor Bedard put on a show in the first period of Thursday's game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena. He scored twice and added a primary assist for three points, which is his first multi-point game in the NHL.

Bedard scored the Chicago Blackhawks' first goal at the 4:42 mark when he outmuscled Norris Trophy-winning defenseman Victor Herman and tapped home a nifty pass by Philipp Kurashev.

Bedard with the equalizer! 🚨 pic.twitter.com/BZ8UWOdxpk — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 10, 2023

Later in the period, Nick Foligno forced a turnover in the neutral zone and Bedard connected on a 2-on-1 with Tyler Johnson, who tallied his fourth goal of the season. Bedard with the no-look pass, too:

And finally, with 7.2 seconds left in the first period, Foligno threw a beautiful sauce pass to Bedard, who made a move on Jonas Johansson and scored his second of the period.

IT'S A 2-GOAL, 3-POINT PERIOD FOR CONNOR BEDARD pic.twitter.com/KQenTU8qvR — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 10, 2023

