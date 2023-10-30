Blackhawks' Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski team up for pretty goal 28 seconds into the game

Chicago Blackhawks rookies Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski teamed up for a pretty goal against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, and it didn't take very long, either.

Just 28 seconds into the game, Korchinski made a terrific pass to Bedard, who scored his fourth goal of the season. Bedard immediately pointed to Korchinski after the goal to show his appreciation for the dish.

It was a thing of beauty:

YOU'VE GOTTA BE KIDDING ME, CONNOR! pic.twitter.com/sgXMhTic6c — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) October 31, 2023

This pass by Kevin Korchinski on the Connor Bedard goal was beautiful. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/uFn2OhVHNg — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) October 31, 2023

