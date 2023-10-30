Trending
Blackhawks' Connor Bedard, Kevin Korchinski team up for pretty goal 28 seconds into the game

By Charlie Roumeliotis, Blackhawks Insider

Chicago Blackhawks rookies Connor Bedard and Kevin Korchinski teamed up for a pretty goal against the Arizona Coyotes on Monday, and it didn't take very long, either.

Just 28 seconds into the game, Korchinski made a terrific pass to Bedard, who scored his fourth goal of the season. Bedard immediately pointed to Korchinski after the goal to show his appreciation for the dish.

It was a thing of beauty:

