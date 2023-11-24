Blackhawks healthy scratch Corey Perry for 2nd straight game. Here's the latest on what we know

Chicago Blackhawks forward Corey Perry was a healthy scratch for the second straight game on Friday afternoon.

Here's what we know about the situation:

Tuesday, November 21

Perry practiced with the team on Tuesday in his usual spot on the top power-play unit and on the right wing of the third line before traveling with the team to Columbus.

Wednesday, November 22

Perry was listed as a surprise scratch on Wednesday against the Columbus Blue Jackets, which ended in a 7-3 lopsided loss at Nationwide Arena. He participated in the team's morning skate but did not take part in warmups.

After the game, Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson confirmed to reporters that it was an "organizational decision" to sit Perry. He was a healthy scratch.

It doesn't sound like this was for on-ice performance reasons. Perry is tied for third on the team in goals (four) and points (nine).

The Blackhawks played the game with 11 forwards and seven defensemen after Taylor Hall was ruled out, which we later found out was because of a knee injury that will likely end his season.

Thursday, November 23

The Blackhawks returned to practice on Thanksgiving Thursday and there was no sign of Perry.

Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson opened his media availability by addressing the elephant in the room.

"I just wanted to start by saying I know you have questions about Corey Perry not playing last night and attending practice today but we’re going to keep that internal in the organization right now," Richardson said. "I’m not going to be able to answer any more questions on that."

When pressed about specifics due to the wild speculation going on, Richardson responded: "I’m sure there is but unfortunately, I can’t give you anything but that today."

The players didn't seem to know many details, either.

"We just know he’s not with us," alternate captain Nick Foligno said. "We haven’t really gotten any details. It’s unfortunate; he’s a big part of this, so we’ll miss him. But we haven't really gotten any other information."

Said Connor Bedard: "I'm not going to speak on it too much. Obviously, it sucks he's not here, but we don't really have too much information on it or anything yet, but of course, he's a big part of the team, and it sucks he can't be here today."

Friday, November 24

On Friday morning, Richardson revealed that Perry would not be in the lineup against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

When asked about who made the decision, Richardson responded: "That's just going to be kept internal for now in the organization. Hopefully we'll be able to get an update soon, but we can't give a timeline on that."

--

Perry is tied for third on the Blackhawks in goals (four) and points (nine) going into Thanksgiving. He's been a key part of the team and is part of the leadership group.

Now, the challenge for the Blackhawks — who have lost five in a row — is to prevent this situation from becoming a distraction until there's more clarity around Perry.

