This season, the Blackhawks team will hand out a "puck chain" to the player who performed the best over a team win.

Why the chain?

"We lost our belt, so we got a chain this year," Connor Murphy said.

NEW WIN ITEM ALERT ⛓️ pic.twitter.com/QZSnNrIFKw — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 11, 2023

The first winner of the puck chain for the season was goalie Petr Mrazek. And rightfully so.

Mrazek let up an early two goals to a strong Penguins team on their home ice. But he, like the Hawks as a whole, bounced back. He didn't allow a single goal while the Hawks scored four unanswered against Pittsburgh to seal a win on opening night.

He saved 38 shots on 40 attempts for a blistering 95% save percentage to kick off his season. Four of his saves were during the Penguins' power plays.

"Way to battle, boys," Mrazek said upon donning the chain. "For the young guys, congrats on the first win. Let's get it done tomorrow again. Let's go."

Mrazek will not play against the Boston Bruins on Wednesday for the team's second game of the season. Arvid Söderblom, as expected, will take the net for his season debut.

Who will get the puck chain next?

