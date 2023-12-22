Blackhawks prospect Frank Nazar goes viral with jaw-dropping play at World Juniors

The Blackhawks have four prospects representing Team USA at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Tournament next week in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Center Frank Nazar, defenseman Sam Rinzel and forwards Oliver Moore and Gavin Hayes took Thursday for an exhibition game against the host country.

None of them tallied a point in the team's 5-3 win, but Nazar delivered a show-stopping hit on Sweden's Jakob Noren that has the whole hockey world buzzing.

Frank Nazar (CHI) just delivered a huge hit on Jakob Noren #WorldJuniors pic.twitter.com/D8FKFTcmmP — Ryan Sikes (@ryan_sikes10) December 21, 2023

The clean hit forced Noren to exit the game under his own power.

I was not familiar with your game meme for this Frank Nazar hit pic.twitter.com/pMnGxznrtI — Trip McNeely (@ShhhhLiar) December 21, 2023

The Blackhawks selected Nazar with the 13th overall pick of the NHL Draft in 2022. He missed the majority of his freshman season at the University of Michigan with a lower-body injury, but has been brilliant so far in his sophomore campaign with 8 goals and 10 assists in 18 games.

