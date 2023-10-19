Need a lift to the United Center this hockey season?

Reggies bar in Chicago is offering a free shuttle to and from all Blackhawks home games for the 2023-24 season.

Located at 2105 South State Street, Reggies Rock Bus will depart from the bar one hour before game time and will pick fans up after the game at the corner of Madison and Wood.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Fans must be 21 and older to use the shuttle service.

The Blackhawks play their first home game on Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.