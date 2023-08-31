Chicago Blackhawks single-game tickets on sale Thursday

Now's your chance to see Connor Bedard in action.

Beginning at 10 a.m. Thursday, single-game tickets for the upcoming Chicago Blackhawks regular season home games are set to go on sale, a press release from the team said.

According to the release, the United Center will host 25 weekend home games Friday through Sunday this season -- the most weekend games the Blackhawks have had since the 2008-2009 season.

The Hawks' home season begins on Oct. 21, when with a Red Carpet event before the team takes on Stanley Cup Champions' Vegas Golden Knights at 7 p.m. The first 15,000 fans to arrive at the United Center for that game will receive a Blackhawks light-up rally towel, the release said.

The season also includes several other promotional days, including a "Best Day Ever" game series, a "Home for the Holidays" series, a "St. Patrick's Day weekend celebration and more, the team said. Additional gate giveaways will be announced next month.

Earlier this week, tickets to the Blackhawks' three preseason home games went on sale, the release said.

And earlier this year, within hours of landing the No. 1 NHL Draft pick, the Blackhawks sold nearly $2 million in season tickets.

