Many Blackhawks fans already created and customized their No. 98 Connor Bedard jersey. But the real ones are available now on the Blackhawks website and NHL.com.

Here is a photo of the jersey on the NHL website.

The price of the jersey is set at $174.99 on the website. They are available in men's, women's and children's sizes.

Act fast, Bedard's jersey will almost certainly fly off the shelves.

