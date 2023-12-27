Connor Bedard leads the NHL in an interesting goal-scoring category.

The Blackhawks phenom leads the league in first-period goals, notching 12 of his 14 goals this season in the first frame. He has two goals in the second period of games this season. None in the third.

Connor Bedard leads the NHL with 12 first period goals.



Patrick Kane led the Blackhawks with 6 first period goals (in 54 games) last season



Alex DeBrincat had 12 first period goals (in 82 games) to lead the Blackhawks in 2021-22. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) December 28, 2023

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Interesting.

Bedard added a first-frame score against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, his 14th total of the season.

CONNOR BEDARD PUTS THE HAWKS ON TOP 🚨 pic.twitter.com/l0SHgcXT2W — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 28, 2023

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.