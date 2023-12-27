Trending
Connor Bedard

Connor Bedard leads the NHL in interesting goal-scoring category

Bedard leads the league in first-period goals, adding one on Wednesday night

By Ryan Taylor

Share
NBC Universal, Inc.

Connor Bedard leads the NHL in an interesting goal-scoring category.

The Blackhawks phenom leads the league in first-period goals, notching 12 of his 14 goals this season in the first frame. He has two goals in the second period of games this season. None in the third.

Interesting.

Bedard added a first-frame score against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, his 14th total of the season.

