Connor Bedard leads the NHL in an interesting goal-scoring category.
The Blackhawks phenom leads the league in first-period goals, notching 12 of his 14 goals this season in the first frame. He has two goals in the second period of games this season. None in the third.
Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.
Interesting.
Bedard added a first-frame score against the Winnipeg Jets on Wednesday, his 14th total of the season.