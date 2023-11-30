Connor Bedard makes more NHL history with sweet assist vs. Red Wings

Connor Bedard added another impressive bullet point to his Calder Trophy résumé Thursday after matching the franchise record for longest road point streak by a rookie.

In the first period, The Chicago Blackhawks forward delivered a nifty pass to Lukas Reichel, who lit the lamp for his second goal of the season.

Bedard has tied Darryl Sutter, who set the mark 43 years ago, with a goal or assist in seven straight away games. Bedard is also now tied for the second-longest road point streak in NHL history for a player 18 years or younger with Sidney Crosby, Steve Yzerman and Sylvain Turgeon. Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon stands alone with a 16-game rookie point streak in 2013-14.

Connor Bedard extended his road point streak to seven games and matched the @NHLBlackhawks record for longest by a rookie, a mark set by Darryl Sutter nearly 43 years ago.#NHLStats: https://t.co/MSXwCWQssK pic.twitter.com/vwyoJPDt0k — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 1, 2023

Bedard leads all rookies in points (18) and goals (10) so far this season through 21 games.

Last week, he became the third-fasted player in NHL history to reach the 10-goal mark among players 18 years or younger.

