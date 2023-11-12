Connor Bedard sets franchise goal-scoring benchmark through 13 career games

Connor Bedard comes as advertised.

The 18-year-old phenom put on a spectacular performance against the Florida Panthers on Sunday. He scored two goals in breathtaking fashion. Bedard notched a no-looker and a separate score from his patented wrist shot. The Blackhawks lost, but it didn't sting as much after Bedard's performance.

With those two goals, Bedard now has the most goals through 13 career games in Blackhawks history, according to Chris Kamka. He's also the youngest player in NHL history (18 years, 118 days) to have consecutive multi-goal games.

Connor Bedard's 9 Goals are most through 13 career NHL games in #Blackhawks history. Nobody else with more than 7. — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) November 12, 2023

At age 18 years, 118 days, Connor Bedard is the youngest player in NHL history with consecutive multi-goal games #Blackhawks — Christopher Kamka (@ckamka) November 12, 2023

Bedard has put on a show this season. He has 13 points in 13 career games by way of nine goals and four assists. He's had some phenomenal single-game performances and Sunday's is up at the top somewhere.

Check out the two goals he put in the back of the net in Florida.

Connor Bedard is good at hockey pic.twitter.com/tn9DgI2s1N — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 12, 2023

That's 6 goals in 6 games for 98 😱 pic.twitter.com/ExTcmptr9D — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) November 12, 2023

