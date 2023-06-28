Connor Bedard welcomed to Chicago by Bears, other teams

Connor Bedard is a Chicago Blackhawk.
The inevitable became official on Wednesday night when the Blackhawks selected Bedard with the first overall pick in the 2023 NHL Draft.
The 17-year Canadian center was the obvious selection for Chicago immediately after moving up from the No. 3 to No. 1 spot in the draft lottery. Bedard, possibly the most hyped prospect since Connor McDavid in 2015, is coming off consecutive 100-point campaigns in the Western Hockey League, most recently putting up 71 goals and 72 assists over 57 games in 2022-23.
Now, Bedard will be the face of a new era of Chicago hockey.
After he was selected, the Bears, Bulls and White Sox welcomed the hockey sensation to town on Twitter.
The Blackhawks posted a welcome video as well.
It's certainly an exciting time to be a Blackhawks fan.