EA Sports recently posted the results of a career simulation for Connor Bedard they did on their NHL 24 video game they released in October.

Here are the results from their simulation.

A HOF career has begun 🔥🔥



Connor Bedard's achievements , according to #NHL24 pic.twitter.com/CGagl8WbvR — EA SPORTS NHL (@EASPORTSNHL) December 26, 2023

If this was how his career ended today, here's where Bedard would stand all-time on the career leaderboards.

1,701 games: 7th all-time

844 goals: 2nd all-time

1,107 assists: 8th all-time

1,951 points: 2nd all-time

5 Rocket Richard trophies (most single-season goals scored): 2nd all-time

6 Art Ross trophies (most single-season points recorded): T-2nd all-time

5 Hart Trophies (season MVP): 3rd all-time

5 Ted Lindsay trophies (most outstanding single season player): T-1st all-time

3 Conn Smythe trophies (playoff MVP): T-1st

3 Stanley Cups

That's quite the career. Those numbers would certainly put him in the greatest players of all time conversation. We'll check back in 20-odd years or so.

For now, we'll just enjoy seeing him perform incredibly during his rookie season. So far, he has 30 points from 13 goals and 17 assists. We'll see how closely he can get to NHL 24's projected numbers.

No pressure, Connor.

