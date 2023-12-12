ICYMI: Connor Bedard scores a nifty goal against the Oilers

In the highly anticipated Blackhawks-Oilers game, featuring phenoms Connor Bedard and Connor McDavid, the former notched an early goal within the first few minutes of the game.

Check out Bedard's nifty goal against the Oilers.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

A beautiful, opposite-side top-shelf goal. He placed it perfectly, giving the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead early in the game. The Blackhawks are 5-7-1 this season when putting the first goal on the board.

With that goal, Bedard extended his road-point streak to 10 games. He's scored first in five games this season with the Blackhawks.

"He's telling me how bad he wants it, how bad he wants to be the best," Nick Foligno said of Bedard during an in-game interview.

"He's telling me how bad he wants it, how bad he wants to be the best." pic.twitter.com/DUEovLvSyG — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 13, 2023

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.