Jonathan Toews took to Instagram Thursday to thank everyone involved in his legendary Chicago Blackhawks career.

Back in April, general manager Kyle Davidson announced that the Blackhawks would not re-sign Toews once his contract expired at the end of the season. The three-time Stanley Cup champion played his final game for the organization on April 13.

Four months later, after a massive, celebratory sendoff at the United Center, Toews posted a lengthy, deeply heartfelt message on social media expressing his gratitude.

"It’s hard to find words to describe the 16-year journey that has made this city my home," he wrote.

"Aside from the 3 Stanley Cups, the parades, and the countless memories made with my teammates, what is still most special to me was feeling a true connection to the people of this city."

Toews, 35, went on to thank fans, his former teammates and the Blackhawks organization for an "unforgettable" 15-year career in Chicago.

"To Blackhawks fans, it was surreal to witness and be a part of the revival of hockey in Chicago," he wrote. "There was nothing like the roar of the Madhouse when we scored a big goal to tie it or win it late in a game. As players, we tried to reciprocate that heart and soul energy we felt from you. I honestly believe it’s what made us so tough to beat in the later games of a playoff series.

"To my Blackhawks teammates, I consider you all lifelong friends and brothers. We share a bond that’s hard to break. Whether you reach the mountain top or not, we can all agree it’s grinding through the tough moments together that we’ll really miss."

Toews' future in the league is in a flux, and it's possible the six-time NHL All-Star will decide to sit out this upcoming season or retire for good.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.