Luke Richardson sports ‘Kyle from Chicago' Obvious T-shirt

The Blackhawks are joining in on the fun Kyle Davidson had before the draft, when he did a street interview to people who didn't know he was the general manager.

On Saturday, head coach Luke Richardson joined the media wearing an Obvious t-shirt that reads "Kyle from Chicago," mimicking Davidson's perceived character from Penalty Box Radio.

Luke Richardson is wearing a “Kyle from Chicago” shirt. Unreal 😂 #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/QplxgtGaXr — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) July 1, 2023

Dressed in a t-shirt and backward hat, Davidson hilariously answered questions about the NHL draft, players and the Blackhawks. He quipped about his hockey knowledge, saying he would rate himself a 4/10 on a scale of his hockey aptitude.

“Fan of the sport, I don’t know, some people say I don’t know too much,” Davidson said.

