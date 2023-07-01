Trending
Luke Richardson

Luke Richardson sports ‘Kyle from Chicago' Obvious T-shirt

The shirt inspiration came from a hilarious street interview Kyle Davidson did before the NHL draft

By Ryan Taylor

The Blackhawks are joining in on the fun Kyle Davidson had before the draft, when he did a street interview to people who didn't know he was the general manager.

On Saturday, head coach Luke Richardson joined the media wearing an Obvious t-shirt that reads "Kyle from Chicago," mimicking Davidson's perceived character from Penalty Box Radio.

Dressed in a t-shirt and backward hat, Davidson hilariously answered questions about the NHL draft, players and the Blackhawks. He quipped about his hockey knowledge, saying he would rate himself a 4/10 on a scale of his hockey aptitude.

“Fan of the sport, I don’t know, some people say I don’t know too much,” Davidson said.

Luke RichardsonKyle Davidson
