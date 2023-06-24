Patrick Kane displays otherworldly recovery from hip surgery with workout videos

The rumors about Patrick Kane's durability should be put to rest.

The former Chicago Blackhawk, now free agent, had hip surgery three weeks ago. Presently, he's shooting pucks and skating with assistance. Check out these videos of Kane's insane recovery speed.

Patrick Kane’s rehab process appears to be going quite well. He underwent hip surgery only three weeks ago and this is where he’s at already. #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/CUBPsQJtIV — Charlie Roumeliotis (@CRoumeliotis) June 24, 2023

The surgery handed Kane an original timeline of 4-to-6 weeks out of action. From these videos, it appears Kane will smash that timeline.

Kane's agent, Pat Brisson, told Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman that Kane, 34, "wants to play for a long time." Kane's doctors confirmed his hip operation should give him the opportunity to prolong his career.

Kane played 15 full seasons with the Blackhawks before being traded to the New York Rangers near the NHL trade deadline last season. With the Rangers, he scored five goals and assisted seven goals in 19 regular season games in New York. In the playoffs, he recorded six points in seven games before the Rangers were eliminated.

He is an unrestricted free agent this offseason. It's unknown what destinations Kane could end up, but it's unlikely the future Hall of Famer will land with the Blackhawks.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.