Blackhawks sign Corey Perry to a one-year deal

The Chicago Blackhawks agreed to sign Corey Perry to a one-year contract, the team announced. The contract is worth $4 million, according to reports from Pierre LeBrun and Elliotte Friedman.

The Blackhawks traded a 2024 seventh-round pick during the 2023 NHL draft to the Lightning in exchange for his negotiation rights. Meaning, they had the sole right to negotiate a contract with Perry before he becomes an unrestricted free agent on Saturday, July 1.

Kyle Davidson mentioned after the draft they planned to pursue him for a one-year contract.

"We’re going to try and get him signed," Davidson said. "We’ll see where that goes in the next day or two. I think what he can bring — similar to Nick Foligno — amazing veteran presence, been in the league quite some time, knows what it takes to win, knows how to be a great professional."

Perry, 38, is an 18-year NHL veteran, having played 14 years notoriously with the Anaheim Ducks before shifting to the Dallas Stars, Montreal Canadiens and the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning.

He has two All-Star nods, one Hart Trophy, one Richard Trophy and one Stanley Cup under his belt. He is a notorious antagonist to the Blackhawks' dynasty run between 2010-15. So much so, in fact, Kyle Davidson mentioned the awkwardness of him playing in a Blackhawks sweater.

"Probably a guy you hate to play against, you love to have on your team," Davidson said. "That’s how we hope it’ll play out."

Perry is in the back half of his career. Last season, with the Lightning, he racked up 25 points (12 goals, 13 assists) in 81 games.

With the Blackhawks, Perry will reunite with head coach Luke Richardson, who was an assistant when he played one lone season with the Canadiens during the 2020-21 expedition.

"Luke was with him in Montreal and saw how he worked with some of their young players," Davidson said. "He appreciated that, was a great benefit in what Corey did, so we’re going to try to extract some of that benefit as well."

As Davidson alluded, one of the expectations for Perry coming to the Blackhawks is to help develop the predominantly youthful roster the Hawks currently possess. His services and leadership come with great timing, as the Hawks notched Connor Bedard with the No. 1 pick in the draft on Tuesday.

