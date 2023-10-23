An autographed Connor Bedard Blackhawks jersey sold for a whopping $20,100 at a Chicago Blackhawks Foundation charity auction over the weekend.

On Saturday, the team announced that this would be the only opportunity this season for fans to bid on a jersey signed by the league's No. 1 overall pick.

For the only time this season, fans can bid on a autographed Connor Bedard Jersey up for auction is weekend ‼️



Proceeds benefit the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation ⬇️ — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) October 21, 2023

The proceeds from the auction will benefit the Blackhawks organization's official charitable arm, which "works to create a healthier, smarter, more secure world for children and families across Chicagoland. By providing access to programming and resources that make a positive impact, the organization strives to invest in Chicagoland's youth, support local families in need and honor the sacrifices of others in addition to growing the great game of hockey," their website states.

More information regarding the Chicago Blackhawks Foundation can be found here.

