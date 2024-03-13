Trending
Watch: Connor Bedard asks linesman to ‘get out of the way' in nicest way possible

By Tori Rubinstein

NBC Universal, Inc.

The Chicago Blackhawks mic'd up Connor Bedard for their game against the Ducks on Tuesday, and the content didn't disappoint.

Fans really got a kick out of one interaction where the rookie called out linesman James Tobias for getting in the way of a play.

"Can you guys, like, get out the way a little bit?" Bedard asked the official.

Tobias's response was pretty perfect, too.

"Yeah, I'm trying my best to stay out of the way, but you guys are fast and I'm slow," he said.

Bedard finished the game with a career-high five points (one goal, four assists) in the Blackhawks 7-2 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

