Radio play-by-play call of Connor Bedard's first goal is electric

In case you haven't heard, Connor Bedard has scored his first NHL goal.

The rookie phenom lit the lamp Wednesday night against the Boston Bruins at TD Garden in his second career game. It was a beauty, too.

Early in the first period, Bedard played a quick give-and-go with Ryan Donato, shot it on net from the bottom of the right faceoff circle, followed up his own rebound, and scored on a wraparound to put the Blackhawks ahead 1-0.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

While such a milestone is better shown than told, one of the best ways to experience a Chicago Blackhawks goal is through the eyes of legendary WGN Radio analyst John Weideman.

How fun is this going to be Chicago?!?! In his 2nd Career NHL Game Connor Bedard scores his 1st Career Goal!

Hear the great John Wiedeman call this milestone on @WGNRadio! @NHLBlackhawks pic.twitter.com/HIOX753c5l — WGN Radio Sports (@WGNRadioSports) October 12, 2023

Wiedeman is in his 18th season as the radio voice for the Blackhawks. The award-winning play-by-play commentator has called three Stanley Cup championships (2010, 2013, 2015) alongside his broadcast booth partner, Troy Murray.

After a 15-year NHL career that included 12 seasons with the Blackhawks, Murray served as team's television game analyst from 1999-2004 and 2022-2023, and also worked in the studio as a color analyst. He joined Wiedeman in the radio booth for the 2006-2007 season.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.