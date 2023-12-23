What is ‘The Michigan' goal? Here's the origin behind Connor Bedard's mind-blowing goal

Against the Blues on Saturday night, Connor Bedard did the unthinkable.

As if he hasn't impressed enough already over his rookie season, he took it up a notch. Bedard, behind the Blues' net in the first period, scooped the puck with his stick and forced it in the top corner of the net, hitting the patented "Michigan" goal.

Bedard used what's referred to as a "high wrap" technique, where he scooped up the puck with his stick and forced it into the net. The technique looks like a lacrosse goal, where the ball sits in the net of the stick. It's a rare goal, even though Trevor Zegras also hit one himself on Saturday night.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Chicago sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

MORE: Blackhawks' Connor Bedard submits Goal of Year candidate with unreal lacrosse goal

OH MY GOODNESS CONNOR BEDARD!!! pic.twitter.com/saUpUBMXIx — Blackhawks Talk (@NBCSBlackhawks) December 24, 2023

What's the 'Michigan' goal? Here's the story behind the notorious lacrosse-style goal.

The goal originated with Bill Armstrong, a minor league player for the Albany Devils. Trying it at practice, he wondered if he could use the move in a real game. He did. And he scored four goals with that trick.

Mike Legg, a winger for the Michigan Wolverines, heard about the move and used it himself in a 1996 NCAA Tournament game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. It was named the "Goal of the Year" by Swedish magazine Inside Hockey. The stick Legg used was later donated to the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The goal is referred to by many names. The "Michigan," the "high wrap," the "Zorro."

It's been adapted and used ever since, most recently with the Blackhawks' rookie phenom.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.