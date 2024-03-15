Blackhawks recall Lukas Reichel after month-long stint with AHL's Rockford IceHogs

Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

The Chicago Blackhawks have recalled forward Lukas Reichel from the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced Friday night after the game. Zach Sanford was sent down in a corresponding move.

Reichel, 21, was assigned to Rockford on Feb. 17 after his season-long slump with the Blackhawks continued after the NHL All-Star break and bye week. He had only 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 50 games, and the Blackhawks went to their last-resort option of sending him to Rockford.

"Just another way of trying to kickstart whether it be confidence, whether it be the play, getting more puck touches, more play, just trying to get some positive momentum going," Blackhawks GM Kyle Davidson said on March 8 of the decision. "It’s been a tough year for him, but he responded very well.

"I’ve watched one live game and a bunch of them on video. I think it’s trending the right way, so there’s some positive momentum there. We’ll look to carry that on a bit longer. We’ll just kind of keep an eye on him, and when the time’s right, we’ll make a decision on where he needs to be."

In nine games with the IceHogs, Reichel registered seven points (one goal, six assists). He also had 17 shots on goal.

The Blackhawks felt it was time to give Reichel another chance in the NHL after spending a month in the AHL.

"I guess he’s been playing really well as of late," Blackhawks head coach Luke Richardson said. "Points were coming early — not the goals, and I think he scored the other night, which was great. I think playing at a high level again, so this is a good time to get him back here while his confidence is back at a higher level compared to when he left.

"I think he was a little bit down on himself and unconfident, so this is the time to get him back up here. As we’re a little healthier a unit now as well, we can get him with some players who can kind of complement him and help him out here."

