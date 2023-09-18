Blackhawks release 2023-24 training camp schedule

ST PAUL, MINNESOTA – SEPTEMBER 16: Connor Bedard #98 of the Chicago Blackhawks talks with Kevin Korchinski #55 of the Chicago Blackhawks during the first period of the Tom Kuvers Prospect Showcase against the St Louis Blues on September 16, 2023 in St Paul, Minnesota. (Photo by Chase Agnello-Dean/NHLI via Getty Images)

It's just about time to move those hockey jerseys to the front of the closet.

The Chicago Blackhawks have officially released their training camp schedule ahead of the 2023-24 season, the on-ice portion of which begins on Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10 a.m. at Fifth Third Arena. GM Kyle Davidson's media availability will be held on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

Important couple notes:

Morning skates during the preseason will be held at Fifth Third Arena, which makes it open to the public. This will not be the case for the regular season.

Practices will remain open to the public, but there's a new wrinkle this year: Fans must claim a free ticket to attend. You can visit Blackhawks.com/Practices to claim up to four free tickets for their preferred date (subject to availability), with all tickets distributed for mobile entry via the Blackhawks app or mobile website.

Doors to the public will open roughly 30 minutes prior to the scheduled practice start time. Any schedule changes or practice cancellations will be communicated to ticket holders via email, typically within 12-24 hours of each practice date.

Alright, now here's a look at the full training camp schedule:

Training camp rosters will be released at a later date.

