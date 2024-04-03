Blackhawks sign prospect Nick Lardis to entry-level contract

The Chicago Blackhawks have agreed to terms with forward prospect Nick Lardis on a three-year, entry-level contract, the team announced Wednesday. His salary cap hit is $896,667.

Lardis, 18, recorded 50 points (29 goals, 21 assists) in 37 regular-season games for the OHL's Brantford Bulldogs. He was among the league leaders in goals before suffering a wrist injury that sidelined him for nearly two months.

Despite the injury, Lardis still ranked third on the team with 29 goals and fifth with 50 points. He was recently voted by OHL coaches as the second-most dangerous player in the Eastern Conference in goal areas.

Lardis was drafted by Chicago in the third round (No. 67 overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft. The 5-foot-11, 171-pound forward will probably return to Brantford next season.

Because he's still only 18 years old, Lardis' entry-level contract likely won't kick in until the start of the 2025-26 season.

